Sharjah settle for draw against Al Rayyan in AFC Champions League

Al Rayyan's Steven N'zonzi fired in a second-half equaliser for the Qatari side to deny Sharjah a second win in the AFC Asian Champions League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Friday.

Sharjah’s Brazilian forward Bernard was on target on the stroke of half time. It looked like the UAE club had done enough to hold on to their advantage until N’zonzi struck.

Read more Shabab Al Ahli’s super subs save the day in AFC Champions League

The result leaves the teams on four points at the halfway stage and five behind defending champions and leaders Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in Group A.

Sharjah applied the early pressure by coming close to scoring on several occasions in the opening minutes.

Bernard, who scored a goal and assisted another in Sharjah’s 2-1 win against Istiklol of Tajikistan, was in the thick of the action again as he floated the ball into the six-yard-box in the first minute but Rayyan’s keeper Fahad Younis was able to punch it clear.

Sharjah’s pleas for a penalty were unsuccessful in the sixth minute when Ben Malango, who was clear on goal, was outmuscled by the Rayyan defenders inside the box after being fed by Bernard.

Rayyan were struggling to find their rhythm as Bernard had a chance in the ninth minute when he gained possession from just outside the box but his long-range effort was easily saved by Younis.

The Qatari side barely troubled the Sharjah defence with N’zonzi failing to steer Yacine Brahimi’s cross on target just before the half hour, while Brahimi’s effort from inside the box was easily parried away by Sharjah gloveman Adel Al Hosani seven minutes later.

Sharjah’s persistence was finally rewarded when Bernard curled in a beautiful free-kick from 30 yards out past the Rayyan defence with Younis rooted on his line.

Rayyan, however, clawed their way back in the 65th minute when N'zonzi scored off a rebound as Al Hosani failed to hold on to close range header off Yacine Brahimi’s corner.

Meanwhile, Hilal maintained their perfect record in the group after victory over Istiklol 1-0 courtesy of a 52nd minute strike from Salman Al Faraj.

Sharjah meet Rayyan and Hilal play Istiklol in the return legs, both on Tuesday. On Monday, Al Jazira take on Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC and Shabab Al Ahli clash with Al Gharafa of Qatar.