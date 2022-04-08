West Ham v Lyon ratings: Areola 8, Bowen 8; Dembele 7, Ndombele 9

Jarrod Bowen scored as West Ham battled to a 1-1 draw in their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Lyon after Aaron Cresswell was sent off just before half-time for a foul on Moussa Dembele.

West Ham were playing in a European quarter-final for the first time in 41 years. They went ahead in the 52nd minute when Bowen pounced on an error by Jerome Boateng.

Tanguy Ndombele, on loan from Tottenham, levelled for Lyon 14 minutes later. But the result could have been a lot different. Manager David Moyes criticised the supporter who ran onto the pitch and ruined a promising West Ham attack on Thursday.

The match ended on a sour note after a pitch invader - the second of the game - jumped out of the home end with 10-man West Ham mounting a rare attack.

"I was baffled," said the West Ham boss. "This is a really good football club doing so many good things.

"But those things tonight didn't help, we were on a counter-attack with an opportunity to score."

