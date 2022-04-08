West Ham v Lyon ratings: Areola 8, Bowen 8; Dembele 7, Ndombele 9

Hammers battle to 1-1 draw at home in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Craig Easton
Apr 08, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Jarrod Bowen scored as West Ham battled to a 1-1 draw in their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Lyon after Aaron Cresswell was sent off just before half-time for a foul on Moussa Dembele.

West Ham were playing in a European quarter-final for the first time in 41 years. They went ahead in the 52nd minute when Bowen pounced on an error by Jerome Boateng.

Read more
Frankfurt v Barcelona ratings: Aubameyang 6, Torres 8, Alba 5

Tanguy Ndombele, on loan from Tottenham, levelled for Lyon 14 minutes later. But the result could have been a lot different. Manager David Moyes criticised the supporter who ran onto the pitch and ruined a promising West Ham attack on Thursday.

The match ended on a sour note after a pitch invader - the second of the game - jumped out of the home end with 10-man West Ham mounting a rare attack.

"I was baffled," said the West Ham boss. "This is a really good football club doing so many good things.

"But those things tonight didn't help, we were on a counter-attack with an opportunity to score."

Player rating from the match cab ne seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: April 08, 2022, 7:50 AM
West Ham UnitedEuropa LeagueLyon
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Shabab Al Ahli held by debutants Ahal in ACL opener
An image that illustrates this article West Ham v Lyon ratings: Areola 8, Bowen 8; Dembele 7, Ndombele 9Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Frankfurt v Barca ratings: Aubameyang 6, Torres 8, Alba 5Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Man United stars work out ahead of crucial trip to Everton - in picturesStory gallery icon