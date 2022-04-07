Real Madrid pair lead attack after Chelsea thrashing: Champions League team of the week

The first leg fixtures of the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals were played out this week and there were some stunning results across Europe.

On Tuesday, Liverpool put one foot in the semi-finals after comfortably defeating Benfica 3-1 in Portugal, with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz. Dawid Nunez got on the scoresheet for the Lisbon side to provide a glimmer of hope ahead of the return fixture at Anfield next Wednesday.

On the same night, Manchester City earned a slender lead in their tie with Atletico Madrid after Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game at the Etihad.

While Tuesday's matches went largely as expected, Wednesday was a different story. Villarreal stunned German giants Bayern Munich 1-0 - and could have won by more - through Arnaut Danjuma, while Real Madrid thrashed holders Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Kai Havertz pulled one back for the Blues, who now face a huge task to overturn the deficit at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

