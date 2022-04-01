Former Ukraine U-21 international Andrii Kravchuk training with Manchester City

Manchester City have announced that former Ukraine Under-21 international Andrii Kravchuk is training with the Premier League club after travelling to the UK as a refugee.

Kravchuk, 23, terminated his contract with Russian side Torpedo Moscow and fled to Manchester following Russia's military action in Ukraine.

City have received permission from the Home Office, Football Association and Premier League for Kravchuk to work with their Under-23s squad for the rest of the season. Fifa has allowed foreign players in Russia and Ukraine to temporarily suspend their contracts to move elsewhere.

However, the Premier League has not allowed such moves until the end of the season.

The arrangement was set up by City's Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko. The two are childhood friends were together at the Shakhtar Donetsk academy.

Kravchuk, who linked up with City for the first time on Thursday, said: "I am so grateful to Manchester City for giving me this chance to train with them.

"The past few weeks and months have been so difficult, but to be back on the pitch means so much to me."

Kravchuk had been training in Turkey when he was informed by his mother that war had broken out.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko has continued to play despite the distress of the war back home and has been boosted by shows of support from both City and opposition fans.

"While I wish the circumstances were very different, it has been good to be back with Andrii today," said Zinchenko.

"I know how much football means to him, and how it can help us during these difficult times. I would like to thank my club for giving him the opportunity to train with us."

City's academy director Jason Wilcox said: "Although it's only a small gesture, we're pleased to have been able to support Andrii.

"By training with our Under-23s, he can maintain his fitness and practice his profession at City Football Academy while continuing to develop as a player."