Salah, Zlatan, Haaland - the biggest stars missing World Cup 2022

While there was play-off joy for Sadio Mane and Senegal, there was despair for Mohamed Salah and Egypt.

Salah has again been one of the globe's outstanding players this season, but his talents will not be on show on the biggest stage of all, the World Cup Finals, later this year.

Some of the biggest names in football had already been knocked out before this week's playoffs, and some will get another chance to get to Qatar.

But for Salah, Erling Braut Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovich and a host of other big names, they will be working from home this November and December, watching the finals unfold on television rather than starring on the pitch.

