Christian Eriksen makes 'perfect' return for Denmark after scoring stunner in friendly

Christian Eriksen made the "perfect" return to international football on Saturday night after scoring for Denmark two minutes after coming on as a substitute against the Netherlands in a friendly.

Denmark lost 4-2 to the Netherlands inside the Johan Cruijff ArenA, with Eriksen producing a stunning finish into the top corner in the 47th minute after he came on as a half-time substitute.

READ MORE Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for first time since heart attack at Euro 2020

The 30-year-old playmaker collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland. Nearly eight months later, he joined Premier League club Brentford as a free agent in January.

"I was happy the ball came to me and of course, it was a lovely finish," Eriksen told Sky Sports. "To start the comeback in international football like this was the perfect way."

Eriksen spent three successful seasons in the Ajax first team earlier in his career and came through the club's youth ranks, so the midfielder is more than familiar with scoring goals inside the stadium.

"I felt very welcome (by the Netherlands fans)," he said. "I've been here before for many years so of course, they know me, but it was a very heart-warming reception for sure.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup but there are a lot of games in between and I'm focused on them."

Steven Bergwijn scored twice for the Netherlands, with Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay, with a penalty, added the other goals after Jannik Vestergaard equalised with Denmark's first.

Denmark host Serbia in a friendly on Tuesday, while the Netherlands face Germany on the same night.