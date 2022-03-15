Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for first time since heart attack at Euro 2020

Denmark have named Christian Eriksen in their squad for this month's international friendlies for the first time since his heart attack while playing during last summer's Euro 2020.

The midfielder collapsed during Denmark's game against Finland last June after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, where he received life-saving treatment before being taken to hospital.

He has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) that has allowed him to continue his football career. Eriksen was released by Inter Milan as Serie A rules do not permit footballers fitted with the device to play in Italy and has since signed for Premier League side Brentford.

The 30-year-old has played three times for the Bees, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

After receiving a standing ovation from supporters on his return to action against Newcastle United last month, Eriksen said: “If you take away the result [Brentford lost 2-0] I'm one happy man. To go through what I've been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.

“Everyone is here – my family, my parents, my kids, my mother-in-law and some doctors who have been helping me back and forth. What they've been through is even tougher than what I've been through.”

And now Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has brought him back into the squad for matches against the Netherlands on March 26 and Serbia three days later.

Expand Autoplay Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. Reuters

“He's in good shape. I've followed him closely. I was recently in London to see him and evaluate him. I saw him in practice and during a match and physically he's very, very sharp”, Hjulmand told reporters. “There are always things that can be improved, that's normal, but he's playing at a very high level.”

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the incident at the Euros occurred.

A statement on the Danish football association’s website read: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder any more.

“Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today’s national team selection.

“Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on June 12.”