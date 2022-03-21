Tottenham vs West Ham player ratings: Son 9, Kane 8; Zouma 4, Rice 6

The most lethal attacking partnership in Premier League history was at it again as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined to earn Tottenham a 3-1 win over West Ham.

The pair had already played a big role in the ninth-minute own-goal scored by Kurt Zouma when Kane turned in the centre circle and played a perfect through ball to Son, who made it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

It was the 38th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal in the Premier League, extending their record in the competition.

And they made it 39 when Son ran on to Kane's headed flick-on off a long clearance and drove in a low finish in the 88th minute.

West Ham had given themselves hope through Said Benrahma’s volley in the first half, which made it 2-1, but were leapfrogged by Tottenham, who went fifth in the race for Champions League qualification.

