Crystal Palace v Everton ratings: Guehi 8, Zaha 9; Keane 4, Kenny 4

Palace stroll through against poor Everton

Emma James
Mar 20, 2022
Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored first-half goals as Crystal Palace cruised to a handsome 4-0 victory over Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Everton started the brighter and created a number of opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, but as the game wore on the home side took control and booked a semi-final place as Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored late on.

It is the first time Palace have beaten Everton twice in the same season as the Merseysiders were unable to build on their league victory over Newcastle United on Thursday and are now left to concentrate on their relegation fight.

You can see the player ratings from the match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

