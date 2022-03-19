PSG stars train after humiliation of jeering fans - in pictures

Neymar and Messi were targeted by supporters after Champions League failure

Dominic Hart
Mar 19, 2022
Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the Paris-Saint Germain squad bid to rescue their season on Sunday after their calamitous Champions League exit.

Messi and Neymar were jeered by home fans against Bordeaux, their first game since being knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid.

They eventually beat Bordeaux 3-0, but despite holding a huge lead in Ligue 1, the PSG supporters want more than domestic silverware, and are unlikely to forgive the star-studded line-up too easily.

The Paris club visit Monaco on Sunday, and will be looking for another victory to maintain their 15-point lead over Marseille.

Pictures of the PSG squad in training can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.

