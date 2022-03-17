Paul Pogba reveals burglary 'nightmare' during Champions League match

Paul Pogba revealed that his house was burgled during Manchester United's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

The French midfielder found out that his home had been burgled just minutes after United lost 1-0 to Atletico in the last 16 second leg on Tuesday, which ended their campaign. What made the situation even more grim is that his children were asleep in their bedroom.

The France World Cup winner, who played as a second half substitute against Atletico, was understandably shaken following the break-in which happened while his wife Maria Zulay Salaues was at Old Trafford watching the match.

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom," Pogba wrote on Twitter.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security. This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us."

Pogba's team-mate Victor Lindelof also endured a break-in at his house in January. The Swedish defender's home was targeted while he was in London, forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the invasion.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was assaulted during a burglary at his home in December. The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place, and shared a picture on social media showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.

Manchester United crash out of Champions League