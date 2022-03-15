Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will do whatever it takes to get past Lille in Champions League

Manager insists team can deal with restrictions imposed by government as they head to France for last-16 second leg

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Lille at Stamford Bridge. PA
Reuters
Mar 15, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

Chelsea will do whatever it takes to advance in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie at Lille on Wednesday, despite dealing with UK government restrictions, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government and under the terms of a licence issued by the government, Chelsea's operations are limited.

READ MORE
Nick Candy says funding and consortium in place to launch takeover bid for Chelsea

Tuchel said the European champions had to make adjustments in how many staff are travelling and staying in Lille, with an operations team taking care of all their needs.

"We have to deal with it. There are new things to talk about, like how to arrive at games. Things that are normally taken care of," Tuchel said on the eve of the return leg in France, with Chelsea leading 2-0 from the first game at Stamford Bridge.

"We have a framework to go to Lille and play in Lille. There will be no excuses. It's already more difficult to arrange things in the best way possible for the FA Cup [quarter-final at Middlesbrough on Saturday].

"As long as we have shirts, as long as we are alive, we will arrive, be competitive and fight hard for our success. We owe it to the people who normally support us. Of course, we're in the spotlight but this is our responsibility."

Tuchel added that he did not have a choice in being the voice of the club in a tumultuous two-week period and said he would continue to face questions about any new owner.

Chelsea 2 Lille 0 player ratings

CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy 7 – A quiet game overall for the stopper, who distributed the ball well, and held on to just about every goal-bound shot. EPA

CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy 7 – A quiet game overall for the stopper, who distributed the ball well, and held on to just about every goal-bound shot. EPA

"A new owner needs to arrive, needs to be approved, and then be allowed to own the football club. Then we can discuss about it, if it's necessary," Tuchel said.

"There is a process how you become an owner in this league, and of course ... everybody relies on the process and the values which are behind the decisions and allowance to run a club.

"I don't think too much about it (being the voice of the club). I try to be honest, give you an insight and give you information from a coach's heart. This is what I try and what you can rely on."

Cesar Azpilicueta is back from illness for Chelsea and Thiago Silva is expected to return to the rearguard after enjoying a complete rest in the Newcastle win.

Tuchel is expected to start Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic ahead of Malang Sarr and Timo Werner.

Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec should be able to welcome defensive midfielder Benjamin Andre back from illness - a timely return with Renato Sanches picking up yet another injury against Saint-Etienne.

Updated: March 15, 2022, 1:17 PM
FootballChelseaChampions League
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Tuchel says Chelsea will do whatever it takes in Champions League
An image that illustrates this article Nick Candy: Funding and consortium in place to launch bid for Chelsea
An image that illustrates this article Benzema the highest scoring Frenchman ahead of these greatsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Benzema breaks Henry's French record but limps off ahead of el clasicoStory gallery icon