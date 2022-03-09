Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko trains with Man City ahead of Sporting clash - in pictures

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Manchester City's Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko trained alongside teammates on the eve of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Sporting.

Zinchenko has been one of the most vocal Ukrainian athletes to voice his opposition to Russia's invasion of his homeland, calling on the international community to help bring an end to "the destruction and bloodshed".

The versatile Zinchenko may be in line to start Wednesday's last-16 return leg after City manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday he faces a defensive crisis.

City defend a 5-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium, but will be without Kyle Walker, who is suspended as he serves a three-game, and Joao Cancelo is out ill, while Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias remain on the injury list.

Guardiola said he would have no concerns about playing Oleksandr Zinchenko if he were needed, even though the Ukraine international has been badly affected by Russia's invasion of his country.

"He is ready," said the City boss. "Of course it is not an easy period for him, absolutely not, but I think he will be ready just in case he has to play."

Goalkeeper Ederson said it has been difficult to see Zinchenko suffer in recent weeks

"It is hard to see your teammate suffer," he said. "We try to give him strength but we know in these times it is difficult."