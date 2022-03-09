Messi, Mbappe and Neymar tune up for Real Madrid rematch - in pictures

Lionel Messi, so often Real Madrid's tormentor while at Barcelona, returns to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday hoping to inflict more pain.

The Argentine superstar trained with his illustrious teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as PSG prepared for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter defending a 1-0 advantage from the home leg in Spain.

It promises to be an epic match and Messi will be keen to add to his goals tally in Madrid, where he scored 15 times for Barca.

The tie has extra spice with Real determined to snatch French striker Mbappe in the summer when his contract in France expires.

And Real midfielder Luka Modric admitted he would love to play with the 23-year-old World Cup winner.

"We all want to play with great players and obviously Kylian is one of those," said Modric.

"Of course I would like to play with him in my team but let's see what happens. He plays for Paris. For us it's very difficult to talk about players who aren't here - other teams get angry, can interpret it badly - but of course I don't think there is a player that exists that doesn't want to play with him on their team."

