Fifa postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualifier against Scotland

Fifa has postponed Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland.

The nations were slated to meet at Hampden on March 24 but Ukraine requested last week that the world governing body push back the tie following Russia's invasion of its country.

As a result, the play-off final for the winners against either Wales or Austria on March 29 will now also be delayed.

A new date will now have to be found in the international calendar, with the Nations League window in June an option.

Fifa had already banned Russia from the 2022 World Cup but risk an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The World Cup finals take place from November 21-December 18 in Qatar, the first time football's global showpiece will be held in the Middle East.

It follows Monday's announcement by Fifa that foreign players and coaches working in Russia and Ukraine will be allowed to temporarily suspend their contracts and move elsewhere.

Sports bodies have barred Russia from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine and Fifa said the new measures were designed "to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia" should they wish to leave.

"Foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts until the end of the season in Russia [June 30]," Fifa said in a statement.

"Players and coaches will be considered 'out of contract' until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind."

The contacts will be suspended until the end of this season allowing players and coaches to work elsewhere, and they would then be free to move on permanently next season.

Fifa said the move was chiefly to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs brought to a halt by invasion.

Minor players fleeing Ukraine will be treated by Fifa as refugee minors, allowing them access to the international transfer market normally closed to under 18s.