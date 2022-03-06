PSG player ratings v Nice: Neymar 7, Lionel Messi 6, Angel Di Maria 5

Substitute Andy Delort scored a brilliant winner two minutes from time as Nice shocked runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain with a 1-0 victory at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday.

Neymar lost possession in the Nice half and the home side broke forward through Calvin Stengs, whose deep cross to the back post was met on the half-volley by Delort as he arrowed his shot into the top corner of the net.

The result meant PSG’s lead at the top of the table was cut to 13 points as they remain on 62 from 27 matches, while Nice climbed into second with 49 points from the same number of matches.

It was a magical moment to win the game for Delort and ensured there would not be a third successive goalless draw between the sides this season.

But overall the game was a disappointing spectacle given the attacking quality on both sides, though PSG were without leading scorer Kylian Mbappe, missing through suspension.

Nice showed caution in attack but had a chance early in the second half when defender Dante met Justin Kluivert’s corner, but his powerful header was straight at PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Angel Di Maria had a couple of difficult opportunities for the visitors, but Lionel Messi and Neymar had quiet evenings by their standards.

That could be because they now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg fixture at Real Madrid. The French side lead 1-0 from the first game.

