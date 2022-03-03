Liverpool vs Norwich player ratings: Minamino 8, Tsimikas 7; Rupp 4, Krul 5

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe Takumi Minamino’s match-winning performance in the 2-1 win over Norwich City was driven by anger at being left out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Despite the Japan international playing a pivotal role in helping the side get to Wembley he did not even make it off the bench in the penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.

However, he started against the Canaries and his two first-half goals helped secure Klopp’s first FA Cup quarter-final despite Lukas Rupp’s effort 14 minutes from time.

“Very disappointing, I can imagine,” said Klopp of Minamino missing out at Wembley.

“How Taki is, I don’t think that was the reason he played good tonight. He is not the person for this kind of anger but it is just the situation he is in.

“Taki was a massive part of the run to the Carabao Cup final and that he didn’t play in the final would have been hard on him in the moment but when he looks back he has just won the Carabao Cup and that’s a real good thing.

“His impression [against Norwich] was obvious with two goals and he had a lot of top, top football moments.

“It was a complete performance, the two goals were great but all the rest he did was top class.”

To see Tony Evans' player ratings from the match, please scroll through the picture gallery above.