Chelsea pair join Van Dijk in XI after League Cup final drama: Team of the week

This past weekend saw a full Premier League fixture list as well as a dramatic League Cup final.

The action got underway on Friday night at St Mary's Stadium, where in-form Southampton claimed a 2-0 win over struggling Norwich City. Saturday's early kick-off saw Tottenham thrash Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road, which proved to be Marcelo Bielsa's last match in charge.

Newcastle then continued their resurgence since the Saudi-back takeover to beat 10-man Brentford 2-0, Crystal Palace and Burnley played out a 1-1 draw, Manchester United were frustrated in a goalless draw against Watford at Old Trafford, and Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-0 on the south coast.

In the day's late game, champions and leaders Manchester City bounced back from their defeat to Tottenham to beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

The was only one Premier League match on Sunday as West Ham defeated Wolves 1-0 at the London Stadium. Shortly after across the capital, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a riveting goalless draw in the League Cup final, which Liverpool won after a dramatic penalty shootout.

