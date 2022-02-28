Chelsea pair join Van Dijk in XI after League Cup final drama: Team of the week

Tottenham also have two players in the side for their role in the 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United

Richard Jolly
Feb 28, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

This past weekend saw a full Premier League fixture list as well as a dramatic League Cup final.

The action got underway on Friday night at St Mary's Stadium, where in-form Southampton claimed a 2-0 win over struggling Norwich City. Saturday's early kick-off saw Tottenham thrash Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road, which proved to be Marcelo Bielsa's last match in charge.

READ MORE
Chelsea v Liverpool ratings: Mendy 8, Lukaku 7, Kepa 1; Van Dijk 8, Salah 7

Newcastle then continued their resurgence since the Saudi-back takeover to beat 10-man Brentford 2-0, Crystal Palace and Burnley played out a 1-1 draw, Manchester United were frustrated in a goalless draw against Watford at Old Trafford, and Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-0 on the south coast.

In the day's late game, champions and leaders Manchester City bounced back from their defeat to Tottenham to beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

The was only one Premier League match on Sunday as West Ham defeated Wolves 1-0 at the London Stadium. Shortly after across the capital, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a riveting goalless draw in the League Cup final, which Liverpool won after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Reflecting on the latest round of fixtures in English football's top tier, Richard Jolly has selected his team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: February 28th 2022, 7:52 AM
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaLiverpool
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Pedri hails Barca's 'home run' new signings as La Liga resurgence continues
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea pair join Van Dijk in XI after League Cup final drama: Team of the week
An image that illustrates this article West Ham v Wolves player ratings: Rice 8, Soucek 7; Trincao 5, Marcal 6Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Iraq to host 2022 World Cup qualifier against UAE after Fifa lift banStory gallery icon