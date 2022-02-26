Mbappe and Neymar enjoy training as PSG look to bounce back - in pictures

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were enjoying themselves on Friday as Paris Saint-Germain prepared for Saturday's match against relegation battlers Saint-Etienne.

The mood was relaxed in Ligue 1 leaders PSG's training camp despite their shock 3-1 defeat at Nantes on Sunday.

Randal Kolo Muani gave the hosts an early lead before Lionel Messi was denied an equaliser by a fine save from Alban Lafont. Nantes doubled their lead through a fine strike by Quentin Merlin in the 16th minute.

Referee Mikael Lesage initially did not award a penalty for handball by Georginio Wijnaldum in stoppage time, only to take another look and point to the spot, with Ludovic Blas converting.

Neymar reduced the deficit just a couple of minutes after the restart when played in by Messi, but then saw his soft penalty saved after Mbappe had been brought down.

Even so, PSG will not be too worried as they remain 13 points clear of Marseille, who host Clermont on Sunday, after a first league defeat since early October while Nantes move to fifth.

On Saturday, Neymar could make his first start for PSG after two substitute appearances since recovering from a sprained left ankle. His team's loss at Nantes exposed flaws in midfield and defense that have been covered by Mbappe’s goals in several games. It was Mbappe, after all, who won them the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid in stoppage time.