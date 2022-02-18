Rangers celebrate famous win over 'quality' Dortmund in Europa League

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hailed a remarkable performance from Scottish champions Rangers who stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Europa League.

James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead with a 38th-minute penalty after a handball by Dan-Axel Zagadou from a corner. Three minutes later, Dortmund again failed to cope with a Rangers corner.

Joe Aribo nodded the ball to the far post where Alfredo Morelos scored from close range. Four minutes after the break, Ryan Kent, who tormented Dortmund all night, found John Lundstram who scored with a powerful strike.

Jude Bellingham replied for the home team with a rasping left-foot shot. But two minutes later, Rangers scored again as Zagadou, attempting to deprive Morelos of another tap in, deflected the ball into his own goal.

Pedro Guerreiro cut the deficit with eight minutes left with a ferocious long-range left-footer but Rangers survived without further scares.

"It is a very good result for us against a quality team in Europe," Van Bronckhorst said after victory in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage play-off.

"We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow to get a good game next week and I think we achieved that with a two-goal difference.

"I am really proud of the performance of the players today, but we also know we are only halfway and still one game to be played, but to come here and score four away goals in Europe is a very good achievement.

"It is a great night but only a great night. We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well.

"But we worked hard for the win and deserved it, so I am more than happy with the result and the performance."

Dortmund manager Marco Rose admitted they face a "difficult task" in the second leg.

"We had too little drive going forward in the first half, too few runs in behind and we didn't get into the areas we wanted to," Rose said.

"The scenario for the second leg is difficult. We lost by two goals at home. There is no longer an away goal rule – that may help us a little bit.

"Turning around a two-goal deficit at Ibrox is a difficult task. Today, we did not do our job well. We will prepare ourselves in such a way that we will try to seize the opportunity we still have."