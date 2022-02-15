Karim Benzema confident of return against PSG as he trains with Real Madrid - in pictures

Karim Benzema wrapped up warm to fend off the chilly Paris weather as he trained with Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Spanish giants face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, and were put through their paces by Carlo Ancelotti and his assistants on the eve of Tuesday's match.

French striker Benzema is confident he will be fit to play on Tuesday after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

"I feel much better but I will see how I am after training," Benzema told reporters in Paris on Monday. "I am always prepared to force it for my team, otherwise I would have stayed back in Madrid, but I am not going to risk injuring myself again either."

Benzema, who is Real's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions, has missed his team's last three matches since coming off in a 2-2 draw with Elche on January 23.

In his absence, Carlo Ancelotti's side have scored just one goal and Gareth Bale came in from the cold in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Villarreal in La Liga, making his first appearance since August.

Bale is out of contract at the end of this season but Ancelotti indicated that the Welshman will still have a role to play between now and then.

"He is coming to the end of his contract. Maybe in the past he didn't have much motivation but now he is fine and he wants to finish here in the way he deserves to because Bale has helped this club win so many titles," said Ancelotti.

Real, 13-time champions of Europe's premier club competition, face a PSG that is streets ahead in Ligue 1 and boasts an attacking troika that includes arch-nemesis Lionel Messi, Brazilian Neymar, who is nearing a return to fitness, and Real's long-time transfer target Kylian Mbappe.

