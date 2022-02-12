Palmeiras train for Club World Cup final showdown with Chelsea - in pictures

South American champions face European Cup holders at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday

Jon Turner
Feb 12, 2022
Palmeiras take on Chelsea in the Fifa Club World Cup final on Saturday aiming to break Europe's stronghold on the trophy.

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Who has the edge in the Club World Cup final?

The Copa Libertadores champions have the chance in Abu Dhabi to become the first non-European club since another Brazilian side, Corinthians, won the tournament in 2012 - incidentally against Chelsea.

Palmeiras booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly, while European champions Chelsea claimed an unconvincing 1-0 win over Asian kings Al Hilal.

If the Club World Cup title was decided on fans alone, then Palmeiras would have had it wrapped up days ago. The Sao Paulo club have been fervently followed by their supporters in the UAE, and they are set to play a big role in creating a Palmeiras-heavy atmosphere at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday evening.

The team will hope to capitalise on that support and spent Friday putting together their final preparations with a training session inside the stadium.

Check out the best photos from that training session in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Chelsea players take part in a training session in Abu Dhabi on Friday ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup final against Palmeiras. AP

Updated: February 12th 2022, 8:44 AM
Football
