Tottenham v Southampton player ratings: Emerson 3, Son 8; Ward-Prowse 8, Adams 7

Southampton twice came from behind to secure a 3-2 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Saints fell behind when Jan Bednarek turned Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cut-back into his own net, under pressure from Son Heung-min.

Spurs, though, only held on to the lead for five minutes. Ben Davies slipped in the box, Spurs failed to clear their lines and the ball was eventually crossed into the middle for Armando Broja to finish first time.

Southampton will have been wondering how they went in at half-time level after missing numerous chances after the levelling the scores, with Broja in particular pulling one great opprtunity wide of target when clean through on goal after another Tottenham defensive error.

It looked like the Saints were going to be made to pay as Spurs came out much-improved in the second half and they took regained the lead when Son finished superbly from a Lucas Moura cross.

But Southampton were not to be denied and James Ward-Prowse was the architect for both goals. First, the England midfielder crossed from the right for Mohamed Elyounoussi to head home.

And three minutes later, an almost identical cross from Ward-Prowse found Che Adams who headed Southampton's winner.

Substutite Steven Bergwijn was denied an injury-time leveller by the offside flag that would have very harsh on the Saints who are now up to 10th in the table.

"We played fantastic football today and deserved to take something," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. "We believed in us and the mentality and character of the team is outrageous, it is fantastic to watch, they are fighting for everything.

"We played fantastic football and played 23 passes before the second goal. Fantastic."

Spurs are seventh in the table, four points behind West Ham in fourth place, although they do have three games in hand on the Hammers.

Manager Antonio Conte said: "There is a long way in front of us and we have to be more better to manage the game in different situations. There are many parts of the game and we can improve in this aspect.

"The players gave everything tonight and that is why it was a pity to lose the game. When you give everything and lose, that is no good."

