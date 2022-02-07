Senegal fans celebrate in the streets of Dakar after winning Afcon 2021 - in pictures

Senegal's victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final was greeted with wild celebrations in the streets of the Senegalese capital of Dakar on Sunday night.

After witnessing their national team win the Afcon title for the first time in their history, Senegalese football fans partied, danced, and let off flares to mark the occasion.

Senegal's President, Macky Sall, then on Monday declared a public holiday to celebrate the achievement.

The Lions were crowned African champions after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties after 90 minutes and extra time ended goalless. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane converted the winning spot kick at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

After the final heartbreak in the previous edition in 2019 - where they lost to Algeria - Senegal, also finalists in 2002, lived up to their status as Africa's highest-ranked national team to clinch the title.

