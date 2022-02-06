Tottenham vs Brighton FA Cup ratings: Kane 8, Son 7; Maupay 5, Webster 4

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is pleased Harry Kane’s commitment is starting to be rewarded with goals after the striker fired his side into the FA Cup fifth round.

The England captain scored twice as Spurs beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 in North London, with Solly March also netting a first-half own goal.

Kane looks to be getting back to his best after a first half of the season where he looked a shadow of his usual self and has scored seven goals in his last 11 games.

That will be good news for Spurs as they try to end their 13-year trophy drought by going all the way in the FA Cup, while also pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Conte said Kane, who wanted to leave Spurs last summer, deserves the goals because of his team ethic.

“Harry, in the past, in the games that he didn’t score, I liked his performance,” he said. “Harry is a player who’s scored a lot in the past as a number nine.

“But what we can appreciate – me and the whole team – is his attitude and commitment for the whole team. I think this is the most important thing for us.

“Then, for sure, to score two goals is important because he’s number nine, he’s used to scoring goals.

“We are working on the physical condition with the team. We’re trying to improve the intensity, also during the training sessions. I think all these situations can improve the performance with all the players.”