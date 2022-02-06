Chelsea vs Plymouth ratings: Kepa 8, Lukaku 5; Garrick 7, Cooper 8

Chelsea did not have the best preparation for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi as they laboured to a 2-1 fourth-round FA Cup win against third-tier side Plymouth Argyll on Saturday.

The European champions were rescued by goals from defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso against Plymouth who took an early lead through Macaulay Gillesphey and failed to convert a penalty in the final minutes of extra time.

The visitors' fans taunted Chelsea with chants of "Champions of Europe? You're having a laugh" as the hosts struggled to capitalise on possession.

Record signing Romelu Lukaku was kept at bay by Plymouth's defence while Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi were also limited to a few chances.

Chelsea brought on other big-money signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to break the deadlock but failed. Only Mason Mount proved to be a consistent threat before he was substituted in extra time.

Manager Thomas Tuchel missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19, and will be hoping to be available in the UAE next week.

"It's maybe for him a little bit tough right now to score," Chelsea assistant coach Arno Michels said when asked about Lukaku's struggles in front of goal.

"He's a little bit unlucky. We try to give him opportunities, we will keep on going like this," Michels said. "He needs also some trust in moments when he does not score."

Chelsea will face either Al Hilal or Al Jazira in the Club World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

