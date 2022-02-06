Sadio Mane focused as Senegal train for Afcon final vs Egypt - in pictures

Sadio Mane looked fully focused as Senegal trained on the eve of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final, where they take on Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

The Liverpool teammates are bidding for continental supremacy when they meet in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde.

Mane, 29, has been seminal to Senegal's progress to Sunday's final. His chipped goal in the 3-1 semi-final win over Burkina Faso was his 29th goal for Senegal, moving him level with Henri Camara as his country's all-time top scorer.

A 97th-minute penalty secured victory in the opening group game against Zimbabwe and Mane was also on target in the last-16 victory over Cape Verde.

Egypt, Afcon champions a record seven times, take on a Senegal side who have never won Africa's premier competition but have twice reached the final, including three years ago when they lost out to Algeria.