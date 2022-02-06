Liverpool v Cardiff ratings: Minamino 6, Elliott 8; Phillips 6, Denham 4

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott after the second-half substitutes helped the Reds beat Cardiff City 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday and advance to the fifth round.

Following a goalless first half, Diogo Jota opened the scoring with a header before new signing Diaz assisted the second and Elliott put the result beyond doubt with the third on his return from injury.

There were fears Elliott could be out for at least the rest of the season when he suffered a dislocated ankle against Leeds. But he allayed those fears on Sunday.

"Coming on was a great step back but scoring this goal was a proper fairytale," said Klopp. "Harvey was unlucky with the injury but lucky with the whole process afterwards.

"Everything went really well. He did an incredible job, the medical department did an incredible job. He is a fearless boy and a great footballer."

Diaz also survived an injury scare when took a blow to the knee late on.

"We said 'Welcome to England!'" Klopp added. "The goal he set up for Taki was absolutely incredible high press - I love it."

