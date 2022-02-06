Aubameyang trains with Barcelona ahead of possible Camp Nou debut - in pictures

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained with his new Barcelona teammates on Saturday ahead of a possible debut.

Aubameyang could make his Camp Nou debut on Sunday in a crunch La Liga game against Atletico Madrid, who sit a point ahead of Barcelona in fourth. It would help the Gabon forward to put a complicated few months behind him after falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Gunners captain, 32, was released from his contract by the Premier League club on Monday, having not made an appearance since being disciplined in December for returning home late from an agreed trip abroad.

Aubameyang then completed his free transfer to the Catalan giants last Tuesday, after the transfer window had closed.

He was also sent home early from the Africa Cup of Nations after the Gabonese Football Federation said cardiac lesions were found in tests conducted in Cameroon following a positive Covid-19 test.

"I think it was a problem just with him [Arteta]," Aubameyang had said on Thursday. "He wasn't happy and that was it. I can't say anything else because that's what happened. I wasn't very happy and I'm better this way.

"There were some complicated months. Sometimes football is like that. If I had to say something about this, I would say, on my behalf, I never wanted to do anything bad. Now I have to put this behind me, that is in the past. I want to think about the present."

Meanwhile, France international Ousmane Dembele has been named on the Barcelona squad for Sunday's match despite his ongoing contract standoff with the Liga side.

Head coach Xavi has opted to stick with the 24-year-old despite reinforcements like Adama Traore, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres signed in the winter transfer window.

Xavi had warned Dembele on January 19 that he had to extend his contract or leave the club. But the Barcelona coach conceded that he had no choice but to recall the French player who warned he would not "give in to blackmail" after being left out of last month's Copa del Rey tie against Athletic Bilbao.

"Circumstances meant that we had to find a solution with Ousmane," Xavi said on Saturday.

"He is part of the club and the squad. We met and we decided that he is part of the team. We can't afford to shoot ourselves in the foot. It's the club's decision and we'll use him when we think it's necessary. He's a player in the team like any other."

The winger's contract expires in the summer, when he will be able to leave Barcelona for free.

