Saudi giants Al Hilal land in Abu Dhabi for Fifa Club World Cup - in pictures

Saudi Arabia giants Al Hilal arrived in the UAE for the Fifa Club World Cup on Friday, looking to become the first Asian representatives in history to win the tournament.

The tournament started on Thursday and features five continental champions - Al Hilal (AFC), Monterrey (Concacaf), Al Ahly (CAF) and Chelsea (Uefa) - as well as AS Pirae - the Tahiti league champions, representing the OFC - and last year's Adnoc Pro League winners Al Jazira.

Having finished fourth in the 2019 edition, Al Hilal will become the first two-time Saudi Arabia representatives at the Club World Cup, with domestic rivals Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad the kingdom's other two previous competitors.

Al Hilal will face Al Jazira on Sunday following the UAE champions’ comfortable opening match victory against AS Pirae. Al Jazira overpowered Pirae 4-1 on Thursday after scoring three times in the first half at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium with goals from Zayed Al Ameri, Ahmed Al Hashmi and Milos Kosanovic.

The All-Arab clash kicks-off at 20:30 UAE time with the winner taking on Champions League winners Chelsea in the semi-finals three days later.

The other half of the draw gets underway on Saturday when Al Ahly face Monterey at the Al-Nahyan Stadium, which also hosts the first semi-final on Tuesday in a contest that will feature the winner of that game against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.

The tournament concludes on Saturday, February 12, with the third-place playoff at the Al-Nahyan Stadium before the final gets underway at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.