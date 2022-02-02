Sadio Mane trains ahead of Senegal vs Burkina Faso Afcon semi-final - in pictures

Sadio Mane trained with his Senegal teammates in Yaounde on Wednesday as Aliou Cisse's squad fine tuned preparations for Wednesday's match against Burkina Faso for a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane, 29, carries the weight of a nation looking to win a first Afcon title when they take on surprise package Burkina Faso.

Senegal have reached two previous Afcon finals, including the last continental showpiece three years ago when they lost out to Algeria.

Mane, whose 28 Senegal goals include a 97th-minute penalty in the group-stage win over Zimbabwe, recovered from a head injury in the last-16 victory over Cape Verde, in which he was also on target, to help Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

A potential showdown against his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah's Egypt, who take on hosts Cameroon in the last four, awaits Mane on Sunday, in either the final or third-place playoff.