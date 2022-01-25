Asian champions Al Hilal announce departure of star striker Bafetimbi Gomis

Striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Al Hilal following a hugely decorated period with the Riyadh club.

The Asian champions announced the player's departure early on Tuesday, bringing to an end three and a half years at the Saudi Arabian side. Gomis, 36, joined Hilal in August 2018 from Turkey’s Galatasaray and went on to score 108 goals in 150 matches, becoming one of the most popular players in the club's history.

The Frenchman, who has nine goals in this season’s Saudi Pro league, departs Hilal before they compete in next week’s Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. He is understood to have interest from teams in the Adnoc Pro League.

Gomis’ greatest success at Hilal arrived in the 2019 Asian Champions League, when he top-scored with 11 goals to help fire his club to the continental crown for the first time in 19 years. The former Lyon, Swansea City and Marseille frontman struck his 11th goal of the campaign in the second leg of the final against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, as the Saudis ran out 3-0 winners on aggregate.

Gomis, famed for his "lion" celebration, played another integral role in Hilal winning the 2021 Champions League late last year – the club became the first to capture the trophy four times - scoring six goals.

When the dream becomes reality the sun sets then rises towards another horizon…

#thelionking 👑 #missionaccomplished pic.twitter.com/LfMXY3h60M — Bafétimbi Gomis (@BafGomis) January 24, 2022

Domestically, Gomis found the net 27 times in the 2019/20 league season as Hilal were crowned champions – only Al Nassr’s Abderrazak Hamdallah scored more – while last season he won the Golden Boot in another title triumph for Hilal, with 24 goals. Gomis also lifted the 2019/20 King's Cup and last year’s Saudi Super Cup.