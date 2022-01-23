Arsenal v Burnley ratings: Odegaard 8, Lacazette 6; Pope 8, Rodriguez 6

Burnley secured a precious point in a 0-0 draw away at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Clarets saw a number of games postponed this month for not having enough players available and slipped down the table as their rivals were able to play their fixtures. Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only added pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche's side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half and registered 12 attempts on goal to Burnley's five, but the hosts were let down by wayward finishing at the Emirates Stadium.

The home team hit back in the second half, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli creating chances. But despite all the pressure they were unable to find the back of the net.

Burnley, who returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks, stay bottom on 12 points but are now only four points from the safety zone - and with at least two games in hand on the three teams above them.

The Gunners got their north London derby meeting with Tottenham postponed last weekend so head into the international break having lost to Manchester City and drawn with Burnley in their only league matches this month.

