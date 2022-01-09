Caio and Luan star for Sharjah as Al Ain suffer first defeat of season

Brazilian pair Caio Lucas and Luan Pereira were on target as Sharjah ended Al Ain’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory in the Adnoc Pro League on Saturday.

The result moved Sharjah to second but they are still seven points behind leaders Al Ain, who are also in the quarter finals of the President’s Cup and the last four of the Pro League Cup.

Sharjah’s win was a remarkable turnaround after they were held 2-2 by bottom team Emirates last week and a moral boost for Romanian manager Cosmin Olaroiu, who took charge in November.

Sharjah dominated the first half after Caio opened the scoring on 11 minutes and Luan doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Al Ain came close to reducing the gap a minute before half time but Mohammed Shaker’s header from close range was pushed out by goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani.

The visitors applied the pressure in the second half but the Sharjah defence stayed solid for the remainder of the game.

Elsewhere, Emirates celebrated their first win in 13 games when edging out Ajman 1-0 at the Rashid bin Saeed stadium, Zakaria Boulahia scoring the only goal after two minutes with a powerful right-foot shot.

Baniyas continued their recent good form by defeating Kalba 3-1 away to climb to sixth spot.

Rashid Al Hammadi fired in a brace and their Swedish forward Isaac Thelin struck in between. Peniel Mlapa pulled one back for Kalba on 63 minutes.