Barcelona ratings v Linares in Copa del Rey: Puig 4, Alves 7, Busquets 8

Holders Barcelona survived a scare as they fought back to secure a 2-1 win at third-tier side Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey.

Barca made the trip to Andalucia missing several players due to Covid-19 and injuries, but coach Xavi Hernandez still decided to rest some key names for the last-32 tie and they fell behind in the 19th minute to a Hugo Diaz header.

Xavi then brought on Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele in the second half, with the French winger equalising with a low long shot that keeper Brimah Razak failed to stop.

A few minutes later, young academy striker Ferran Jutgla scored the winner with a cross-shot from the corner of the box after a counter-attack.

It was another poor display from Barcelona, who are fifth in the LaLiga standings, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

