Mohamed Salah 7.45, Virgil Van Dijk 6.39 - Liverpool average player ratings so far

We've crunched the numbers as the Premier League season reaches the halfway mark

Ian Oxborrow
Jan 5, 2022

It's been business as usual for Mohamed Salah, but, at the halfway stage of the Premier League season, doesn't look like it is going to be enough for silverware.

Liverpool find themselves trailing leaders Manchester City by 11 points, albeit with a game in hand. And City have shown little sign that they are going to slip up any time soon.

January provides a major test for the Reds, with key players Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in action at the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool ask for Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal to be postponed due to Covid

That, along with Covid-19 interruptions, will push the squad to the limit.

The National football writer Tony Evans has rated the Liverpool players in every Premier League match so far this season, so check the gallery at the top to see who is challenging Salah as the star man, and how the likes of Diogo Jota and Virgil Van Dijk have performed.

Chelsea and Liverpool stars selected after thrilling draw: Premier League team of the week

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK: Goalkeeper: Jose Sa (Wolves) – A terrific injury-time save from Bruno Fernandes secured his clean sheet and Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford since 1980. Getty Images

Updated: January 5th 2022, 7:16 AM
