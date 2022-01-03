Ferran Torres trains with Barcelona after unveiling at Camp Nou - in pictures

Barcelona's new signing Ferran Torres trained with his teammates on Monday after being officially unveiled at Camp Nou.

Around a thousand Barca fans turned up at the stadium for the unveiling and subsequent training session.

The Catalan club completed the signing of the Spain international last week, the cash-strapped club agreeing a deal worth an initial $62m for the 21-year-old.

“FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres,” Barcelona said in a statement. “The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons. His buyout clause has been set at 1,000 million euros.”

Torres scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City after joining from Valencia last year but a fractured foot that has kept him out since October. He won the Premier League, League Cup and reached the final of the Champions League during his only full season in Manchester.

Torres can expect to play a senior role at Barcelona as part of a young side that includes a number of teenagers including Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Gavi.