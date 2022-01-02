From Goa to Dubai: statues and sculptures of Cristiano Ronaldo - in pictures

A number of life-size figures of the Portuguese star have been installed across the globe

Ajit Vijaykumar
Jan 2, 2022

Portugal and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is admired the world over. And the adulation routinely takes the shape of statues and sculptures that celebrate his sustained brilliance.

In the latest such instance, a statue of Ronaldo was unveiled this week in the town of Calangute in Goa, the south-western Indian state where football is among the most popular sports.

Madame Tussauds: Ronaldo, Messi, and Kohli among stars immortalised

However, the unveiling caused some controversy as Goa is a former Portuguese colony and the installation coincided with the 60th anniversary of the state's liberation.

This is the second such controversy surrounding Ronaldo and his statue. In 2017, a bust of the star was revealed at Portugal's Madeira airport. It attracted immediate ridicule, with many stating the bust did not resemble Ronaldo in any way. Ultimately, the controversial bronze bust was replaced at the request of Ronaldo's team and family.

Not just that, in 2000 chocolatier Jorge Cardoso, created a life-size chocolate statue of the great in Portugal.

Elsewhere, London's famous waxwork museum Madame Tussauds opened its first outpost in the Gulf region in Dubai last October. The Dubai branch has 60 sculptures of global stars, including Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, India cricket great Virat Kohli, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and UFC star Conor McGregor.

