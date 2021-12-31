Man United vs Burnley player ratings: Ronaldo 7, Maguire 5; Lennon 8, Westwood 4

United up to sixth in the Premier League after 3-1 win at Old Trafford

Dec 31, 2021

Manchester United moved up to sixth in the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 over struggling Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Scott McTominay fired United into an eighth minute lead with a low drive from the edge of the box that beat Burnley's stand-in keeper Wayne Hennessey, in for the Covid-19 hit Nick Pope.

United doubled their lead when Jadon Sancho cut in from the left and his low shot went in off the outstretched foot of Burnley skipper Ben Mee.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0 in the 35th minute, tapping into an empty net after Hennessey had tipped a powerful McTominay effort against the post.

Burnley pulled a goal back three minutes later with a fine solo effort from England winger Aaron Lennon.

With the win, United moved above Spurs into sixth, level on 31 points with fifth-placed West Ham United. Burnley remain in 18th place on 11 points.

