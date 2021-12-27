Tottenham v Crystal Palace ratings: Moura 8, Kane 7; Zaha 3, Edouard 4

Lucas Moura played a big role in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace that stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League under new manager Antonio Conte to six games.

Moura set up goals for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and bagged one for himself as Spurs eased past a Palace side who were missing Covid-struck manager Patrick Vieira.

"We started a bit slow but created chances to score. We improved the quality and the intensity and scored twice and for sure when we played against 10 men it was easier," Conte said.

"Now we have to recover and make the best decision around our starting 11 for Southampton (on Tuesday). It won't be easy for us or other teams to play after two days."

Wilfried Zaha compounded Palace’s woes with a needless red card in the 37th when the south London club were already trailing 2-0.

Palace, who are 12th, failed to register a shot on target.

"The two goals and the red card changed the game. We knew it would be difficult with 11 men on the pitch, but it made it even more difficult after the red card," Crystal Palace assistant manager Osian Roberts said.

