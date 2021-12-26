Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to miss next two games after positive Covid test

Coach will not be in the dugout for Chelsea at home and the trip to Leeds

Dec 26, 2021

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19.

Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds.

The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”

Villa’s home game with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad.

The match against Chelsea at Villa Park is one of six Premier League games still scheduled to go ahead on Boxing Day.

One of the three games that have been postponed is Leeds’ trip to Liverpool, because of a Covid outbreak at the Yorkshire club on top of their injury problems, meaning it is not certain Villa’s match at Elland Road on December 28 will go ahead anyway.

In total, 25 Boxing Day games across the top four divisions of English football have been postponed after two more EFL fixtures were called off.

