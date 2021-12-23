Tottenham v West Ham ratings: Skipp 8, Moura 9; Rice 8, Lanzini 6

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the League Cup.

The all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final.

Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year – told Sky Sports: “First of all it’s good for Tottenham to reach a semi-final in this competition.

“You can see the names of the teams that reach this semi-final – Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with us.

“It means that every club wants to try and lift this trophy.”

Tottenham went ahead when Steven Bergwijn linked up with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and fired home his first goal of the season after 29 minutes.

But the lead only lasted three minutes before Eric Dier's poor clearance led to Nikola Vlasic having a shot and the ball falling to Jarrod Bowen, who finished well.

Spurs grabbed the winner just two minutes later with Lucas Moura netting from Bergwijn's pass.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.