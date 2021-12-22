Zinedine Zidane plays 'foot volley' at Dubai Frame

Football great Zinedine Zidane has provided fans some truly memorable moments, as a player and then as manager.

But it is his skills as an attacking midfielder par excellence for Juventus, Real Madrid and France that will be remembered the most. And just to show his footballing skills have not deserted him, the 49-year-old took part in a game of foot volley, and that too in Dubai.

The legend footballer Zinedine Zidane and the #UAE women's national football team player Nouf Al Anzi in an unbelievable round of foot volley at #Dubai Frame. #DubaiDestinations pic.twitter.com/uqbtyo7s6i — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 22, 2021

In a promotional video posted by the Dubai Media office, Zidane can be seen engaging in the fun game with UAE women's national team player Nouf Al Anzi at the iconic Dubai Frame, using the structure itself as a 'net'.

It was the latest sporting 'stunt' that showcased iconic attractions in the UAE.

Way back in 2004, golf great Tiger Woods famously teed off the Burj Al Arab helipad ahead of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. The next year, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi took tennis to new heights, literally, when the two stars played out a friendly tennis match on the Burj Al Arab helipad, which had been converted into an artificial grass court, to promote the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The helipad also hosted then-Formula One champions Red Bull Racing in 2013, with driver David Coulthard performing a series of donuts in the car.

“It was amazing,” Federer said of the iconic match with Agassi. “I didn’t know at the time, when we were doing this, that it was going to have such an impact."

This year, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton shared a video displaying his skydiving skills in a daring solo jump off a SkyDive Dubai plane.

The British driver jumped off the plane over the Dubai desert unassisted, performing a number of flips and manoeuvres.