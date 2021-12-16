Thomas Frank wants Premier League to be postponed amid coronavirus threat

Brentford manager says clubs need time to deal with new outbreaks

Dec 16, 2021

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for the next round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

Frank saw his side’s clash with Manchester United called off on Tuesday as the Omicron variant spreads in the United Kingdom, with Burnley’s match with Watford on Wednesday becoming the third Premier League fixture in a week to be called off.

Frank and his squad have Covid issues of their own to deal with ahead of a Saturday trip to Southampton and the Dane would like to see a break in play to help manage the situation across the league.

“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” he said on Thursday.

“Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

Updated: December 16th 2021, 8:50 AM
