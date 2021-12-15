Burnley v Watford off due to Covid outbreak in Hornets' squad

Watford's Premier League match at Burnley has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' squad.

Burnley announced that the match at Turf Moor had been cancelled on social media at 5pm GMT, with the game due to start at 7.30pm.

It is the third Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid in the last week as the new Omicron variant causes havoc in England's top-flight.



Tottenham's trip to Brighton last Sunday was called off due to an outbreak at the north London club, while Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was cancelled after the Old Trafford club's positive tests.

“It is with regret the Premier League board has postponed Burnley FC's home fixture against Watford FC,” a Premier League statement said on Wednesday.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford's squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening's game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

“In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone's health of utmost importance.”

The Premier League has responded to the growing number of positive cases by introducing strict virus protocols.

Players and staff must take a lateral flow test every time they enter their club's training ground. Twice-weekly PCR testing is also reported to have been introduced after a clubs' shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

The increased testing will sit alongside the other recently introduced emergency measures, including face coverings, limiting time in the treatment room and observing social distancing.