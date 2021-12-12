Victor Lindelof: what happened to the Man United defender and why was De Gea so worried?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea admitted watching teammate Victor Lindelof struggle with his breathing during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich brought up worrying memories of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero.

The Sweden centre-back, 27, was replaced with 16 minutes left after receiving treatment on the pitch after he appeared to be out of breath and clutching his chest.

Lindelof eventually walked off the pitch and was examined by the club doctor, Steve McNally.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick was able to allay fears over Lindelof post-match and revealed he was “OK” in the changing room but goalkeeper De Gea conceded seeing the defender having difficulties reminded him of Eriksen and Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.

“As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn’t matter or football. First of all is life,” De Gea told Sky Sports.

“We saw some players who are feeling a bit, I don’t know what was going on, but Victor was feeling his breathing.

“We saw already Eriksen, Aguero … so it is sometimes a bit difficult to see your player acting like this so it was better to change. I hope he is completely fine.”

The incident took place shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo converted a 75th-minute penalty to secure all three points at Carrow Road.

Lindelof was replaced by Eric Bailly for the last quarter-of-an-hour, but Rangnick provided a positive update on the Swede when he faced the media after, suggesting Lindelof may even be in contention to face Brentford on Tuesday.

He added: “Victor can’t even remember himself how it happened.

“I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe. For more than 10 minutes his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him.

“The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully he will fit for the Brentford game.”

