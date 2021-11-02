Sergio Aguero: Barcelona striker 'calm' but out for three months with cardiological issue

Barcelona have provided an update on striker Sergio Aguero who was taken to hospital on Saturday after leaving the field early in Barca’s 1-1 draw at home to Alaves in La Liga.

The Argentina international will be unavailable for at least the next three months after undergoing “a diagnostic and therapeutic process” for a cardiological issue, the club said.

Aguero, 33, was making his first start at Camp Nou since his summer transfer after a decade at Manchester City but his evening lasted just 41 minutes.

Aguero signalled to the bench during the match before going down clutching his chest. He received treatment for several minutes before being helped off the pitch to be replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

A Barca statement on Monday read: “The first team player Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada.

“He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

“The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barca v Alaves game in which the Barca striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half-time by Philippe Coutinho.”

In response to the club’s statement, Aguero said he was “well and in good spirits".

He added: “I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today.”

Estoy bien y con mucho ánimo para afrontar el proceso de recuperación. Quiero agradecerles a todos por tantísimos mensajes de apoyo y de cariño que hacen que mi corazón sea hoy más fuerte 💙 ❤️ https://t.co/fR0pHz1pA7 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 1, 2021

Speaking ahead of Barca’s Champions League Group E match against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine on Tuesday, caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said Aguero remains “calm”.

Barjuan said: “I talked to him and he’s calm. He’s confined to his room but considering the situation he’s calm.”

Aguero’s former team Manchester City, for whom he scored a record-breaking 260 goals, sent a message of support and wished him well, as did former teammate Raheem Sterling.

Sterling tweeted on Sunday: “Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon.”