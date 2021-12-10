Spanish clubs struggle in Europe as Real and Atletico prepare for Madrid derby battle

Viewed from Spain, the last 16 of the Champions League looks orphaned. La Liga justifiably regards itself as the 21st century’s most reliable provider of winners and finalists in club football’s most prestigious competition. It cannot help but admit that, in Europe, this has already been an unusually poor season.

Barcelona are out, eliminated at the group phase for the first time in 21 years. Sevilla have been bounced into the Europa League, where they have a fine record, but their pride is dented in that they failed to make the top two of a group deemed among the weakest. Lille and Salzburg finished above them. Atletico Madrid have scraped through, though in doing so they collected more red cards than victories.

A little over six months ago, Barcelona and Sevilla were involved in an epic Spanish title race, among the four clubs still in contention going into the 36th matchday of a 38-game season. On the very last day, Atletico then snatched the prize, endorsing, with their first Liga title since 2014, the idea that quality was spread deep in La Liga, and well beyond the traditional giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The scenario this weekend is very distinct. Sunday’s Madrid derby, Real versus Atletico, features two clubs who have managed to reach the last 16 of this Champions League, but how much they will be feared there, particularly by the leading English clubs, is open to doubt.

Real Madrid, who topped their group despite an embarrassing home loss to Sheriff Tiraspol, will bring to the knockout phase the authority of Carlo Ancelotti, their coach, and the pedigree of Luke Modric, Karim Benzema — who is probably out of the derby with injury — Toni Kroos and Casemiro. But Real would be concerned at the power of Liverpool to blitz through any opposition on current form, or Manchester City to subject a midfield of Modric and Kroos to an exhausting evening spent chasing possession.

Ancelotti, who returned for a second stint at Real in the summer, acknowledged as much after the 2-0 midweek win over Inter Milan that secured a top-seeding for his team in Monday’s last-16 draw for the European Cup. “We don’t have a midfield to press high up the pitch,” he said, “so we have to play a bit deeper sometimes. It’s not always aesthetic, but we do it well.”

On the other side of the Spanish capital, aesthetics have not been a priority. Atletico, the visitors in Sunday’s derby, wrestled their way through to the Champions League knockouts via three group-stage defeats and three red cards, the last of which was shown to Yannick Carrasco in Porto on Tuesday during a night of hot tempers, high stakes and little beauty.

Having lost twice to Liverpool, and at home to AC Milan Atletico needed to win in Portugal to progress. They brawled their way to victory, and the 3-1 scoreline disguises the difficulties. After Antoine Griezmann had snatched a goal against the run of play, Atletico scored two more at the tail-end of a match long on stoppage time because of all the confrontations, and after Porto had also had a man sent off.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts to missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish La Liga match with Real Sociedad. AFP

While Diego Simeone, approaching the 10th anniversary of his appointment as Atletico manager, appreciated the feistiness of his players as they stared down possible elimination from Europe, he has concerns that so many of the strengths he has instilled at Atletico seem to be waning. Their Metropolitano Stadium is losing its fortress reputation. In their last two games there, against Milan and Real Mallorca, they have lost to goals scored in the 87th and 91st minute, respectively.

As for the defence of their Spanish title, captured so memorably after a joust with Real that was neck-and-neck into the last half-hour of the last game of last season, it is already in need of urgent medicine. The gap between Real, at the top of the table, and Atletico, fourth, is 10 points, albeit Simeone’s club have a match in hand.

The cushion between Real and second-placed Sevilla, meanwhile, stands at eight points. Barcelona, Spanish champions in 2018 and 2019, are way back in seventh.

Little wonder Ancelotti exudes a quiet confidence about at least one of the trophies he is pursuing. “We have the quality to win La Liga and to be competitive in the Champions League,” he said. “There may be teams that are more intense than we are, but everyone plays to their own strengths.

“We have a lot of talent, and great commitment. The team is in a good place. I can’t ask for more.”