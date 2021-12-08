AC Milan v Liverpool ratings: Zlatan 2, Diaz 3; Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Salah 7

Egyptian grabs 20th goal of the season as Liverpool complete perfect Champions League record

Tony Evans
Dec 8, 2021

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season in a 2-1 win over AC Milan in the San Siro as Liverpool became the first English side to win all six Champions League group matches.

Even in a dead rubber, in a team showing eight changes and on a less-than-perfect pitch, the Egypt international’s insatiable quest for goals showed no signs of waning.

He was quickest to react when goalkeeper Mike Maignan failed to hold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s shot to score with a 36th-minute strike to equalise Fikayo Tomori’s opener.

Divock Origi’s first Champions League goal since their 2019 final victory settled the tie.

Updated: December 8th 2021, 3:27 AM
FootballChampions LeagueAC MilanLiverpool
