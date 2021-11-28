Xavi hails 'tremendous victory' as Barcelona win away at Villarreal - in pictures

Barcelona won their first away match in La Liga this season in new boss Xavi's first away game in charge as late goals from Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho secured a 3-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

It was Barca's sixth match on the road in what has been a disappointing start to the campaign, but Xavi had the magic touch, with the 41-year-old overseeing his second victory out of two in La Liga, either side of a midweek goalless draw at home to Benfica in the Champions League.

The win was by no means straightforward, with Villarreal spurning a number of excellent chances, only to commit a dreadful mistake at the back that allowed Depay to score in the 88th minute.

Coutinho added a third from the penalty spot in injury-time after Samuel Chukwueze had earlier cancelled out Frenkie de Jong's opener early in the second half.

"It was the game we dominated the least, but we won," said Xavi. "On Tuesday we deserved to win and we drew, today it could have been a draw, and we got the win. It's a tremendous victory for us."

Barcelona cut the gap to Atletico Madrid in fourth to three points, before Atletico play at Cadiz on Sunday. They are still seven points behind leaders Real Madrid, who are at home on Sunday to third-placed Sevilla.

One blot on the evening was an injury to Jordi Alba, who had to be replaced in the second half, with his fitness now a concern less than two weeks before Barca's pivotal final Champions League group game at Bayern Munich.